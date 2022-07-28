Wanted: Polk County Sheriff Searching For Drug Trafficker Who Cut Off Ankle Monitor

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a drug trafficker who cut off his ankle monitor while out on pre-trial release.

In April of 2020, Imiri Butler was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Armed Trafficking in Phenethlamines (MDMA), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Actual or Constructive Possession of a Structure Used for Trafficking, and Sale or Manufacture of Controlled Substances.

“Butler was out on pre-trial release and was wearing a GPS ankle-monitor. “Was” being the key word. Butler cut it off, and now he is at large. In other words, he’s hiding,” said PCSO.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Detective Mease at 863-956-6765 or bmease@polksheriff.org .

