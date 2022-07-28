Artists painting on the walls and celebrity visits Chimp Haven in Shreveport entertainment

Shreveport is rolling into its last days of July and it's hard to believe the summer months are almost over and kids will soon be going back to school.

In case you missed what was going on in entertainment, we found a new place to get healthy juices, a celebrity visited Chimp Haven and local artists are making headlines.

Food Finds

Finding healthy options in the south can be pretty tricky, luckily for Shreveport and Bossier City there's a new popup called Urban Verde that can give you the health boost you need with cold pressed juices and wellness shots.

A Call for Artists

The annual Highland Jazz and Blues Festival is getting ready for its return in late September and one of the things it's missing are artists. Put in your application to be selected as one of four artists to face-off at the live "Clash of the Artists" event at the festival.

Chimp Haven Welcomes a Celebrity Visitor

Tabitha Brown is an actress, a best-selling author, a TikTok star and soon-to-be host of the Food Network's first vegan cooking competition. The high-profile star is a known animal lover and she made a stop at the Chip Haven sanctuary in Keithville.

Painting on the Walls

You might have noticed new murals popping up all over Shreveport recently. Get to know local artist Ka'Davien Baylor and all about his mission to beautifying Shreveport.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.