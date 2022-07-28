Pa. court considering fate of 800 mail-in 2022 primary votes

www.lehighvalleylive.com
Rena Pard
3d ago
Pandemic is over & so is " No Excuse" Mail in Ballots. Fraud is over. We don't need to help Dems stay in power considering what a disaster they been since Jan 2021. This cannot continue. Vote Red @ all costs
Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
restaurantbusinessonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
69K+
Followers
25K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 2