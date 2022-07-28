ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. court considering fate of 800 mail-in 2022 primary votes

By The Associated Press
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 2

Rena Pard
3d ago

Pandemic is over & so is " No Excuse" Mail in Ballots. Fraud is over. We don't need to help Dems stay in power considering what a disaster they been since Jan 2021. This cannot continue. Vote Red @ all costs

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Berks County, PA
Berks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Lancaster, PA
Berks County, PA
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leigh Chapman
Person
David Mccormick
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
69K+
Followers
25K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy