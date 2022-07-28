Happening Now: Rollover Crash With Ejection In Newark

firststateupdate.com
ItsMeee
3d ago
People need to stop driving so fast. It’s ridiculous, gotta but 80 MPH on the highway just to keep up smh 🤦♂️
Kathleen Buoncuore
3d ago
Sending prayer's for everyone involved 🙏🙏🙏... Wear a seat belt and slow down. So many aggressively driving. Thank you to all emergency crews, police and fire and rescue personnel.
