Brooklyn, NY

Daily Links: Ocean Hill/Brownsville Has Most Shelters in City, Despite Promises

By Anna Bradley-Smith
 5 days ago
Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Clinton Hill Co-op, a Prospect Park South Standalone

The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a co-op in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, a row house in Windsor Terrace and a semi-detached house in Bay Ridge. Bay Ridge and Prospect Lefferts Gardens were popular this week with other listings dotted around the borough and even into Orange County. The least expensive on the list is the co-op in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at $475,000 and the most expensive is a Prospect Park Standalone at $3.295 million.
BROOKLYN, NY

