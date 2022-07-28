Daily Links: Ocean Hill/Brownsville Has Most Shelters in City, Despite Promises

www.brownstoner.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 5 Stories on Brownstoner This Week: The Rapid Demolition of the Dangler Mansion
Bed Stuy’s Dangler Mansion Razed in Hours. Now a Stop Work Order Has Been Issued (Video) There were tears on Willoughby Avenue Thursday night as a crowd gathered to watch the demolition of Bed Stuy’s beloved Jacob Dangler mansion. — Workers Tear Into Bed Stuy’s Beloved Dangler Mansion After...
Anticipating Cold Weather, Ticket Sales Launch for Return of Lightscape to Brooklyn Botanic Garden
It is months away, but perhaps thinking about an illuminated cold-season walk through the crisp air at Brooklyn Botanic Garden will get you through the rest of the summer heat. The glimmering spectacle, which debuted in 2021, will light up the garden from November 16 through January 8, 2023, with...
Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Clinton Hill Co-op, a Prospect Park South Standalone
The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a co-op in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, a row house in Windsor Terrace and a semi-detached house in Bay Ridge. Bay Ridge and Prospect Lefferts Gardens were popular this week with other listings dotted around the borough and even into Orange County. The least expensive on the list is the co-op in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at $475,000 and the most expensive is a Prospect Park Standalone at $3.295 million.
