Significant mudslide covers Red Mountain Pass in 3 feet of mud

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says a significant mudslide happened on Red Mountain Pass on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on US-550 over the pass. CDOT used several pieces of heavy equipment to clear three feet of mud, debris, dead trees, limbs, and boulders following the slide.

No injuries were reported.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the biggest impacts from the storm system will be in the mountains south of Interstate 70, especially the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo mountains.

Flash flood watches currently cover all mountain zones through Thursday evening at 10 p.m.

CDOT said it is an important reminder that even a few inches of water or mud can float an average-sized car, which can be easily swept off the road.

If you see standing water , do not drive through it.

