Wheeling, WV

Wheeling man gets jail for selling meth

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

WHEELING- Johnnie Lee Harris, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months and one day of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Harris, also known as “Jay,” 42, pled guilty in October 2020 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 Feet of Protected Location.”

Harris admitted to selling methamphetamine near River Towers in Wheeling in September 2019.

Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

