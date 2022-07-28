Voorheesville Public Library news: Family Fun Night

The Teen Advisory Group is planning to host an event for families of children ages 4 to 12, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the library.

Come to enjoy crafts, games, and an ice cream sundae. Tri-City ValleyCats mascot, SouthPaw will share a favorite story and bring readers vouchers for the Summer Reading Night Tri-City ValleyCats game held on Aug 31.

No registration is needed.

Sew-by-Number Fish

Students in grades 7 and up, if you can sew a straight line, you can piece together a fish from fabric scraps. Join us at 2:30 pm, Tuesday, Aug. 2 for this 2 hour program. All supplies are provided. Please register.

Virtual Author Visit

Teens who participated in this summer’s Read It Forward program have the opportunity to join other Capital Region readers for this Upper Hudson Library System Zoom event. Join us at 6pm,

Wednesday, Aug. 10, to meet Lauren Wolk, author of “Beyond the Bright Sea”. This program is open to grades 6 and up. Please register to receive the Zoom link.

Summer Tots

Children ages up to 30 months, with a caregiver, are invited to join us as Summer Tots continues through the summer. We will be getting together inside the library for a fun program, featuring songs, fingerplays, body movement, felt board stories, and books! Join Miss Lisa, Thursday mornings at 10 a.m.

Registering: You can register in person, by phone (518-765-2791) or using our online calendar at http://voorheesvillelibrary.org/calendar.asp.

