ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Taron Egerton to star in Netflix thriller 'Carry On'

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E2p30_0gw2IiDM00

July 28 (UPI) -- Kingsman and Rocketman actor Taron Egerton has signed on to star in the Netflix thriller, Carry On.

Egerton will play Ethan, a young Transportation Security Administration agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package onto a Christmas Day flight, the streaming service said in a press release Wednesday.

Jaume Collet-Serra -- whose credits include Black Adam, Jungle Cruise and The Shallows -- is directing the project.

Egerton can now be seen in the Apple TV+ series, Black Bird.

The actor briefly starred in the West End stage production of Cock, but dropped out citing personal reasons in April after he first fainted on stage during previews and then later contracted COVID-19.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Film Star#Rocketman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
410K+
Followers
61K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy