US economy enters technical recession after growth tumbles 0.9% in the second quarter

Surprise……Surprise. The working taxpaying American families across the country know this, despite any terminology labeling our economy, they are having a tough time managing. When essentials constantly spiraling upward, paying an additional $500 a month as they are ravished by a 9.1% inflationary economy, when we’re told by the President of the United States, that “we” must suffer to preserve the “liberal” workdays order, when government spending unfunded millions of dollars amid a 41-year high economic disaster, when illegal immigrants are encouraged to invade our borders, and “we” pay to have them bussed and flown around our country under cover of darkness at “our” expense, when we beg for foreign oil, but dismiss domestic production, words fail to tell the story. We have two years left on a four-year sentence. I encourage all to vote this November. I won’t be so priggish as to tell you whom to vote for, but I’d expect you to weigh your options carefully, if you favor our current situation, you’ll vote one way, if not, then the other. I’d favor the other and will despite who the candidate is in 2024, again do so.
