Human remains found in Queens identified as missing Brooklyn woman, deemed homicide

Gloria Lee's remains were found outside a home in Queens.

Human remains found in the backyard of a house in Jamaica, Queens last summer have been identified as those of a missing Brooklyn woman, NYPD officials said Thursday.

The death of Gloria Lee, 54, has now been ruled a homicide by the New York City Medical examiner’s office, though it’s not immediately clear how she died. An NYPD spokesperson said the death was caused by an “undetermined” type of violence.

Lee, a Flatbush resident, was last seen in May of 2021, and was reported missing to police in October.

Meanwhile on July 26th of that year, outside a house on Pine Grove Street in Jamaica, Queens, a passerby called 911 after finding a skull in plain view on the sidewalk, police said. Cadaver dogs were called in and found additional human remains behind the house.

The medical examiner recently linked up the cases, determining the remains belonged to Lee. The office didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Anyone with information on Lee’s killing is asked to report it to the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or by logging tips online .