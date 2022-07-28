See it: Robbers steal over $1,200, beer from Brooklyn gas station, police say

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two men were caught on video stealing $1,200 and beer from a gas station in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said on Thursday.

The suspects entered a gas station in the vicinity of Metropolitan and Varick avenues at around 5 a.m. When the employee manning the counter was away, one of the men took the cash from the register while the other took four six-pack cases of beer, according to authorities. The suspects fled the scene afterward.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspects. One of them was last seen wearing a pink Brooklyn Nets baseball hat, a black tank top, blue denim shorts with cuts and black sneakers. The other was last seen wearing a black Brooklyn Nets baseball hat, a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

