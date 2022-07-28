ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

See it: Robbers steal over $1,200, beer from Brooklyn gas station, police say

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ktb9s_0gw2Fhru00

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two men were caught on video stealing $1,200 and beer from a gas station in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said on Thursday.

More Brooklyn News

The suspects entered a gas station in the vicinity of Metropolitan and Varick avenues at around 5 a.m. When the employee manning the counter was away, one of the men took the cash from the register while the other took four six-pack cases of beer, according to authorities. The suspects fled the scene afterward.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspects. One of them was last seen wearing a pink Brooklyn Nets baseball hat, a black tank top, blue denim shorts with cuts and black sneakers. The other was last seen wearing a black Brooklyn Nets baseball hat, a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Nets#Police#Nypd#Gas Station#Brooklyn News#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

PIX11

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy