Desktop Metal Qualifies Nickel Alloy Inconel 625 for Additive Manufacturing on the Studio System 2

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced it has qualified the use of IN625 for the Studio System, a turnkey metal 3D printing platform that offers customers the easiest way to print high-performance metal parts in low volumes for pre-production and end-use applications.

Desktop Metal has qualified nickel alloy Inconel 625 for 3D printing on the Studio System™ 2, which prints and sinters parts in a two-step process. In all, the Studio System 2 now offers eight metals, delivering more material flexibility than any other metal extrusion 3D printing system on the market. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Desktop Metal Studio System platform now offers more materials than any other metal extrusion 3D printing system on the market, a total of eight in all.

In addition to IN625, Studio System users can now print titanium alloy Ti6Al4V (Ti64), copper, 4140, two tool steels (H13 and D2), and two stainless steels (17-4PH and 316L). Shipments of IN625 are available now.

“The Studio System 2, which features our streamlined and easy-to-use two-step process, remains the most flexible metal 3D printer in its class,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “It’s never been more important for manufacturers to have the agility of on-site, on-demand metal production, and the Studio System is a perfect gateway into metal 3D printing for production. Adding IN625 to the portfolio only amplifies the flexibility of this proven system.”

IN625 for High-Strength, High-Performance Flexibility

IN625 is a high-performance nickel alloy known for high levels of strength, temperature resistance, and corrosion resistance — making it a popular material choice for applications in the aerospace, chemical processing, and offshore energy industries.

However, the strength of IN625 is also what makes it a difficult and expensive material to machine into complex shapes. The process typically requires a skilled machinist and special CNC cutting tools, strategies and coolants to shape. It’s not uncommon for cutting tools to be broken or deformed when milling Inconel stock or for the material to deform when the outer layer hardens too quickly in response to machining.

Producing IN625 parts with the Studio System 2 is fast, safe and affordable. Users can directly print and sinter final, end-use parts or near-net shape parts that can be precision machined for key surfaces with ease.

The Studio System 2 - Office-Friendly Metal 3D Printing

The Studio System 2 is an office-friendly metal additive manufacturing system that leverages Desktop Metal’s proprietary Bound Metal Deposition™ (BMD) technology to produce parts. The easy, two-step process provides a nearly hands-free experience, while eliminating loose powders and dangerous lasers commonly associated with metal 3D printing. Consisting of a printer and furnace, the Studio System 2 simplifies in-house low volume production of a wide range of complex geometries with outstanding surface finish and high-performance mechanical properties.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum and named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies. For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

