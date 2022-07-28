ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in Lemoore, suspect arrested after police chase

A shooting suspect is in custody after leading officers on a chase that stretched across the South Valley.

Lemoore police found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body near 19th and Iona around 7 Wednesday night.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and there's no word on his condition.

Officers who were in the area at the time of the shooting saw a suspicious vehicle and started following it.

They pursued the driver for half an hour, eventually arresting the suspect in Hanford.

No officers were injured during the arrest.

