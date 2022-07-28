Local studio to perform at Fringe Festival

Orono playwright J.L. Charrier’s latest production will debut at the Minnesota Fringe Festival.

Charrier and Foxhill Studios’ newest show “Cowboy Cat: The Musical” will take the stage at the Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8 at 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at: minnesotafringe.org.

“‘Cowboy Cat’ is about an Old West ‘owgal cowpoke’ named Disaster Dorothy who is looking for her fortune,” Charrier said. “Due to an unfortunate mishap while traveling through the state of Wyomesota 20 years earlier, Dorothy’s fortune disappeared off the back of her wagon; she has been searching ever since. When Dorothy finally arrives in the town of Catspurr, she meets a cat rancher and several other colorful residents who inadvertently help solve this mystery.”

“Cowboy Cat: The Musical” is set in the fictional western town of Catspurr, Wyomesota and was inspired by a road trip through Wyoming in 2020 paired with experiences working with a St. Paul cat shelter, Feline Rescue.

“My family traditionally takes an annual road trip to the west at the end of each summer,” Charrier said. “We wear cowboy hats, boots and other attire to visit ghost towns as well as other Old West settings. In 2020, we were self-quarantined during COVID-19 in a rented RV while driving around Wyoming. As we passed through Casper on the way home, the name ‘Catspurr’ struck me. I pulled out my laptop while my husband was busy driving and started to write ‘Cowboy Cat.’ I had always wanted to write a western and a musical. It became apparent that I could do both at once. ‘Cowboy Cat’ evolved into a comedy as I worked through the script and I allowed the story to take me where it naturally wanted to go.”

Charrier selected old cowboy song favorites, wrote the arrangements and reworked the lyrics.

“I was inspired by western parodies such as Mel Brooks’ ‘Blazing Saddles’, the oddball humor of Minnesota’s own Coen brothers and Monty Python,” Charrier said. “‘Cowboy Cat’ is irreverent, full of pop culture references and involves audience participation at the conclusion. After two years of COVID-19, it was time for a good laugh and a heartwarming ending.”

This year marks Lake Minnetonka-based Foxhill Studios’ fifth time producing at Fringe.

“It feels fantastic to be producing original theatre for the fifth time and directing my fourth show,” Charrier said. “When I am writing, performing and producing, my creative passions are fulfilled and I get to share that imaginative energy with a live audience. Storytelling is one of the most ancient forms of communication and it remains a powerful conduit for collective connection. I hope that audiences get some good laughs out of it and leave with positive feelings. The humor and parody which is present in the show is easily accessible for all ages and lends itself to levity. For one hour, audience members can feel immersed in a world where life was simpler and perhaps a bit more kind. They can even join in at the end.”

Charrier began playwriting and directing with the Encore-winning dramedy “Office at Night” in 2015 and has been performing on stage for over 30 years.

The Minnesota Fringe Festival is a non-profit theatre organization in its 29th season of production in the Twin Cities area. Its mission is “to connect adventurous artists with adventurous audiences.”