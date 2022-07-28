Mound approves Harbor District Park plan

The Mound City Council is moving forward with plans for the development of the 2.5-acre vacant green space between Auditors Road, the farmers’ market parking lot, the Dakota Rail Regional Trail, and Shoreline Drive, informally known as Harbor Park.

The city’s contractor, Hoisington Koegler Group, Inc, along with city staff and the Mound Parks and Open Space Commission (POSC) have been engaging with the community since early 2021 to solicit input on the project. The plan takes into consideration information gained from a kickoff meeting, outreach actions, two community surveys, stakeholder listening sessions, pop-up booths at the farmer’s market, and social pinpoint, an interactive map that allows viewers to visit a site, view and toggle between each concept plan, and provide comments.

Several priorities for the park emerged from the community feedback phase, including an emphasis on open green space; a desire for multiple functions and flexible spaces for use throughout the year; consideration for capital and ongoing expenditures; support for community events and programming; and a balance with features found at other parks.

The initial phase of the plan incorporates five elements, with additional elements planned for future development. The main element of the park is a 50,000-square-foot lawn for informal and programmed events. The park will also feature a plaza with gathering space adjacent to the farmers’ market and trailhead, which can be used as overflow or complementary space for market events. Along with that, a fire pit will be installed as a year-round gathering space and there is the potential for a future open-air shelter.

Another aspect of the park is the promenade, which will be a paved walk lined with shade trees along the outside of the park connecting the Dakota Regional Trail trailhead and the Veterans Circle area to the harbor. In addition, there will be seating near the lake and an art walk and hammock grove. In the long term, the plan also accounts for a performance area at the harbor and upgrades at the farmer’s market.

The plan focuses on placemaking as well, which refers to the process of creating an identity for the space. Some ideas shared in the plan to make the park even more distinct include pedestrian-scaled lighting throughout the park, potentially in combination with banners and Mound branding. It also mentions installing receptacles at the market for vendors and events and putting string lights above the market to define the space. Furthermore, the plan indicates the possibility for a temporary ice-skating rink in the market space during the winter.

In total, the initial phase of the plan is estimated to cost between $825,000 and $1.5 million. The future phase and other components add an additional $315,000 to $800,000 to that figure.

Another agenda item for the council was a petition requesting memorial dedication of the County State Aid Highway 15 (Shoreline Drive) bridge over the Seton Channel of Lake Minnetonka between the cities of Mound and Spring Park in memory of Eli Hart. Hart was a Westonka resident and student who was tragically murdered on May 20, 2022 in the Westonka Community.

The petition was started by Jay Nygard and has over 2,300 comments and signatures. Because CSAH 15 is under the jurisdiction of Hennepin County, the council approved a resolution to request that the county change the name of the bridge.

In other news, City Engineer Brian Simmons presented bids to the council for the last half of the Surfside Park Depot Area Improvement project, minus the playground. The project includes paving the depot/beach parking lot, and adding sidewalks and concrete work for the picnic shelter. Although higher than the estimated cost, the council voted to approve the lowest bid, which came from Valley Paving at just under $200,000. Including administration, financing and engineering, the total cost of the project will be a little over $250,000.