Cornish Voices Concludes

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
BBC
'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash
Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
BBC
The woman declared stateless in India, UK and Uganda
Ila Popat has been living in India for more than five decades. She got married here, had children, obtained an Indian driving licence and even a voter identity card. But she still can't travel abroad as an Indian because she doesn't have a passport, effectively making her stateless. She has...
BBC
Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race in Plymouth
The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a high-speed sailing race as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. She was on board the British boat that beat New Zealand in a friendly race in Plymouth earlier. She attended the event as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Hereford river path rape investigated
A woman was raped as she walked along a river path in Hereford. The 20-year-old was attacked on a stretch opposite the rowing club between The Old Bridge and Great Western Way. It happened on Sunday, between midnight and 01:30 BST. The attacker fled in the direction of Luard Walk...
BBC
Cliffe Woods: Developer may ban residents from keeping cats
Residents on a new housing estate could be banned from keeping cats as pets. Wildlife groups are concerned that the proposed site off Cliffe Woods, near Rochester, Kent, is close to an important habitat for nightingales. The birds nest close to ground level, making them vulnerable to predators, campaigners say.
BBC
Teenagers unfairly jailed over chat messages, says MP Lucy Powell
Four teenagers should not have been jailed for eight years for conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm, a Labour MP says. The young men were convicted over social media messages discussing revenge attacks, sent three days after the death of a friend. In a letter to the justice secretary, Lucy...
BBC
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Biggin Hill: 'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 medal'
Cpl Elspeth Henderson was among three female comrades to be awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the face of the enemy for their efforts during the Battle of Britain. Why was this honour questioned in some quarters, including by the airwoman herself?. As bombs pounded down on to the...
BBC
Beyoncé to re-record offensive Renaissance lyric
Beyoncé is to re-record one of the songs on her new album, after facing criticism from disability campaigners. The song Heated, which was released on Friday, contained a derogatory term that has often been used to demean people with spastic cerebral palsy. The star's publicist told the BBC the...
BBC
London Gateway: £40m cocaine stash found in banana boxes
Blocks of cocaine with an estimated value of more than £40m have been found in a banana shipment. The drugs weigh more than half a tonne (500kg) and were discovered at London Gateway port, Thurrock in Essex on Tuesday. They originated in Columbia and were heading to the Netherlands,...
BBC
Witness protection threw my life into turmoil
Reece was just 11 and had been playing outside with friends when he returned home to find two men waiting with news that would change his life. "I just remember when I walked in, there were these two tall guys and they had very smart suits on," he says. "All...
BBC
Goring Gap: High Court overturns 475-home development plan
Plans to build 475 houses in Worthing have been overturned by a High Court judge. Worthing Borough Council (WBC) rejected the plans by Persimmon Homes in March 2021, but the developer was given the go-ahead after appealing to the government. WBC leader Beccy Cooper said she was "pleased to see...
BBC
BA suspends sales of short-haul tickets from Heathrow
British Airways has halted sales of tickets on short-haul flights from Heathrow Airport until 8 August as disruption to air travel continues. The move is due to the cap on daily passenger numbers that the UK's largest airport has imposed over the summer. The sales suspension will affect BA's flights...
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Rafiatu Folashade Lawal sets weightlifting record
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade Lawal says her parents will be proud of her latest success...
Comments / 0