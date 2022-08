A four-day jury trial has been scheduled again for the Nappanee woman accused of stabbing three people – one fatally – in their Warsaw home in December 2020. Public records filed in the Kosciusko County Clerk’s Office indicate the trial for Vickie Louise Wooldridge will start at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 9 and go through Aug. 12 in Kosciusko Circuit Court with Judge Michael Reed presiding.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO