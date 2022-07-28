First Shipping Vessel Built on Great Lakes in 35 Years is Launched on Lake Michigan

wrkr.com
Chris
3d ago
thanks to the Jones act of 1920, almost every vessel transporting goods from US port to US port is old and inefficient. it's nice to see that it is cost effective to build vessels in the US again, I wonder how long it will last.
3
Comments / 4