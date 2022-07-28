The ocean phenomenon that's bringing sharks closer to shore

www.cnn.com
✨J.V ✨
2d ago
The sharks that swimmers have encountered off Long Island were seeking out food, not targeting humans, Naylor explained Ummmmm, well the target was humans because they was seeking food. Dummie!! I hope orcas get rid of ALL sharks.
Reply
3
Related
dailyphew.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Discovery
Discovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyphew.com
goodshomedesign.com
IFLScience
ohmymag.co.uk
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 7