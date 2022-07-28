Cause Of 4-Alarm Fire At Vacant Western Massachusetts Mill Revealed

Fire officials said a 4-alarm fire that broke out at a vacant mill in western Massachusetts earlier this week started accidentally.

The fire, which spread to two buildings on Woronoco Road on Tuesday, July 26, sparked while the building's owner was using an oxygen-acetylene torch close to the outside of the structure, the Department of Fire Services said.

“I want to remind our residents and businesses that cutting, welding, and other hot work require a permit in advance through the local fire department," said Russell Fire Chief Edward J. Renauld. "Taking that simple step would have ensured adequate safety measures such as a fire watch at the scene and could have saved the property owner from a total loss.”

The building’s owner, Donald Voudren, was issued a notice of violation documenting for failing to comply with the Massachusetts Comprehensive Fire Safety Code, the department added.

The fire happened at the Strathmore Mills, which have been vacant for years, Western Mass News reports . A witness told the outlet that the fire appeared to start out of nowhere.

“We just got us and the pets,” Jaynice Alvarado told the outlet. “That’s all we could get. They kept telling us to get out.”

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from all four floors of the building and that is was starting to go through the roof, Western Mass News reports. A second fire eventually sparked across the street from the original, according to a Tweet from Metro Fire (@MAFireEMS)

People were being told to avoid the area as crews worked to extinguish the flames. Crews were reportedly still on the scene Wednesday morning looking for hot spots, Western Mass News reports.