Arkansas Class 6A high school football team previews: Russellville hopes for more improvement

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Russellville Cyclones from the 6A-West Conference.

By Kyle Sutherland

RUSSELLVILLE CYCLONES

HEAD COACH

Dave Wheeler, Second Season, 5-6 record

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall Record: 5-6

Conference Record: 3-4, Fifth in 6A West

Playoffs: Lost to Marion 42-20 in first round

KEY DEPARTURES

WR Trenton Stokes

OT/DL Trevion Traylor , all-state, Northwest Missouri State signee

LB Shane Bucher

LB Ty Hipps

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Junior QB DA Reed - Reed was the backup under center last season, but will take over as starter in 2022.

Junior RB Justin Barber - Barber moved in during the offseason and expects to compete for starting reps.

Junior RB Tracy Daniels - Daniels started the final two varsity games in 2020 as a freshman and led the Cyclones in 2021 with 558 yards rushing and 8 touchdowns.

Junior RB/DB Mykai Foster - Foster should see time in the backfield, but his main contributions as a sophomore were on defense compiling 23 tackles and 2 interceptions which was second on the team.

Junior WR Abel Abington - After solid play for the JV team in 2021, Abington should see plenty of time with the varsity this fall.

Junior WR Cayden Rose - With the top two leading receivers gone, Rose’s production will have to increase after hauling in ten passes for 113 yards in 2021.

Senior TE/DE Ben Haulmark - Haulmark is the top player on the team with college offers from, among others, Central Arkansas, Florida Atlantic, and Louisiana Tech. He lines up at multiple positions contributing on both sides of the ball.

Junior OL/DL Reece Culwell - Culwell returns as a junior starter on a seasoned offensive line.

Senior OL/DL Nicholas Hornyack - Hornyack earned a starting role on the defensive front as a junior.

Senior OL Wyatt Humphrey - Humphrey took over a starting role as a junior.

Junior OL Spencer Sisco - Sisco returns after earning a starting spot as a sophomore.

Senior OL Elijah Statton - Stratton is one of three returning senior offensive lineman with heavy experience.

Senior DL Javian Velazquez - Velazquez has been part of the defensive line rotation for the past two seasons and will be one of the key leaders in his final high school season.

Junior DE Tristan Whisonant - Whisonant was a consistent contributor as a sophomore compiling 23 tackles (4 for loss).

Junior LB Darrian Thomas - Thomas is the Cyclones’ leading returning tackler after compiling 71 tackles (6 for loss) in 2021

Senior DB Gabe Hogue - Hogue compiled 58 tackles and interception as a junior in the defensive backfield.

OUTLOOK

Russellville made vast improvements in Dave Wheeler’s first season winning five games, including two of the final three, after eclipsing just one victory in 2020. The Cyclones remain in the 6A-West conference that is even tougher with the addition of private school powers Little Rock Christian and Pulaski Academy.

The Cyclones have installed a new offense and you can expect it to go as junior running back Tracy Daniels, along with do-everything player Ben Haulmark, goes.

Daniels has been a staple at running back since the end of 2020 and Haulmark, a Division I prospect, lines up at multiple spots depending on the situation.

Trevion Taylor was the heart and soul for the Cyclones on both sides of the trenches, but he signed with Northwest Missouri State so they will face the challenge of making up for his production. With multiple starters and key contributors returning, that should be an area Russellville will be in good shape.

Defensively, two of the top tacklers return in junior linebacker Darrian Thomas and senior defensive back Gabe Hogue. Up front, the Cyclones welcome back Nicolas Hornyack, Javian Velazquez, and Tristan Whisonant who all saw time in the rotation last season.

COACH SAID

“Players have shown great strength gains in the offseason. After installing a new offense this spring the kids are starting to catch on and showed a lot of growth during summer team camps.”

- Russellville assistant Rick Correia