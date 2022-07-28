ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

Newly hatched snowy owl dies, Seneca Park Zoo says

By Panagiotis Argitis
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — One of the snowy owl owlets recently hatched at Seneca Park Zoo has died, zoo officials announced Thursday morning.

Two babies hatched at Seneca Park Zoo, one on June 29 and a second on July 4. Their birth marked the first time snowy owlets were hatched in the zoo’s history.

Members of the zoo released the following statement following the loss of the baby owl:

“We are sad to announce the loss of one of the snowy owl owlets. The remaining owlet appears to be healthy and continues to thrive. Our thoughts are with our Animal Care and Animal Health teams.”

Mom Winter was hatched in 2011 and came to Seneca Park Zoo in 2012 from the Bramble Park Zoo in South Dakota. Dad Tundra was hatched in July 2013 and came from Pennsylvania.

Snowy owls are rare in zoos and are considered vulnerable by scientists. The lonesome baby resides with its parents in the Rocky Coasts region of the Zoo.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

