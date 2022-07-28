ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canajoharie, NY

Pedestrian airlifted after Canajoharie crash

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Om57l_0gw22FCa00

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Canajoharie Thursday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Officials first reported the crash around 8:15 a.m.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Emergency personnel worked at the scene of the crash, near the intersection of Church Street and Main Street, for nearly an hour, which delayed traffic. Officials originally said to avoid Dutchtown Plaza in Palatine Bridge, as a helicopter landed there.

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the scene had been cleared up. There has been no word from police on the victim’s condition, or if any charges were filed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canajoharie, NY
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, NY
City
Palatine Bridge, NY
Montgomery County, NY
Sports
City
Canajoharie, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Church Street#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy