Pedestrian airlifted after Canajoharie crash

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Canajoharie Thursday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Officials first reported the crash around 8:15 a.m.

Emergency personnel worked at the scene of the crash, near the intersection of Church Street and Main Street, for nearly an hour, which delayed traffic. Officials originally said to avoid Dutchtown Plaza in Palatine Bridge, as a helicopter landed there.

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the scene had been cleared up. There has been no word from police on the victim’s condition, or if any charges were filed.

