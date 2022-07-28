10 Iowa families told to ditch their dogs because of pit bull ban

www.kcci.com
Irshiz
3d ago
They cannot be serious 😒 We've had 2 pitty/lab mixed and they are the sweetest most loyal furbabies ever!!! I would sell my soul than give up my furbabies!!! Unless there is a good reason ... like they are aggressive. Fight for your furbabies!!! They are worth it!!!
Reply(1)
5
Related
cbs2iowa.com
KWQC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
ottumwaradio.com
KCCI.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
KCRG.com
KCCI.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
cbs2iowa.com
KCCI.com
KCJJ
ottumwaradio.com
KCJJ
Comments / 9