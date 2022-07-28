Rare Shriner's Corvette and 1961 Corvette On Offer at MAG

See it at MAG Auction's Reno event this weekend!

The Chevy Corvette is an American sports car legend. You’ll be hard pressed to find a fan of American performance cars that isn’t a fan of the Chevy Corvette. This is a car that broke down barriers and challenged automakers from all over the world. In the Early 1960s, the Chevy Corvette was still in its first run, and about to undergo quite the change. Many car collectors like to purchase cars from the first generation of the Corvette, since that’s the generation which started it all. At the MAG Auction coming up this weekend, you can get your hands on a first generation Chevy Corvette, if you’re ready to bid!

1962 Corvette Shriner Roadster

This is a very collectible and rare Cadillac Heather Amethyst Purple painted Corvette, that was specially ordered for Shriners. It is one of only 11 built, and the only one known to still exist. Restored by Chuck Swafford, this highly documented Corvette received 98 points by NCRS. See it here.

1961 Corvette Convertible

This stunning model comes with both tops and is powered by a 283 cubic inch V8 engine. It has a little more pep than stock as it is bored .060 over, has 202 heads, and a performance camshaft. See it here.

Motorsport Auction Group (MAG Auctions) is back in Reno during Hot August Nights on August 4th-6th.