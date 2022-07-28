ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Summer Salad

By Annie Tobey
Here’s a summer salad recipe to make at the height of the season, when watermelon and cucumbers are at their juiciest and most flavorful. Feta adds the perfect creamy, salty, tangy edge, and mint makes this salad taste even brighter.

Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Summer Salad

Serves 6

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtoqQ_0gw1zWxy00
  • 1/2 cup red-wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 5 cups cubed seedless watermelon
  • 1 English cucumber, chopped
  • 6 ounces feta cheese, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

Directions:

  1. Whisk vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper in a small bowl; gradually whisk in oil until completely incorporated.
  2. Combine watermelon, cucumber, feta, and onion in a large bowl. Gently stir in 1/2 cup of the vinaigrette. Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes or up to 2 hours.
  3. Just before serving the summer salad, gently stir in mint; drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 219 Calories, Total Fat: 16 g, Saturated Fat: 6 g, Cholesterol: 25 mg, Carbohydrates: 15 g, Fiber: 1 g, Total Sugars: 12 g, Added Sugars: 2 g, Protein: 5 g, Sodium: 362 mg, Potassium: 267 mg, Phosphorus: 127 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 24 mcg, Calcium: 164 mg, Vitamin A: 958 IU, Vitamin C: 28 mg, Vitamin D: 5 IU.

