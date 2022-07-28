Bobby Bones Has Been Texting Mysterious Person Since May

Everyone knows what it's like when you get a text from a random person, they know it's you and you feel bad because you don't know who it is.

That exact thing happened to Bobby Bones in May. Since May 13th, Bones has had a mysterious texter. Ever since he's been texting with the person trying to get context clues to see if he can figure out the person on the other end without asking. So far, Bones hasn't had any luck in identifying who it is. Now, he's dedicated to the game and wants to figure it out without asking. Even though it's already been two months since the first text.

There are some ideas he has for who it could be, like an artist he's hung out with before or a long lost cousin. Only time will tell!