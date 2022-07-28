Bobby’s Top 3 Favorite Songs Right Now

Just like TV shows, there is so much new music to consume. Especially when you're a fan of all genres. Bobby Bones admitted that many of his favorite songs lately come from his wife Caitlin, who finds her favorite songs on TikTok.

There are 3 new songs in particular that he is loving from artists David Morris , George Birge , and Noah Kahan . David Morris sampled George Strait's "Carrying Your Love with Me" for a new version of the song called " Carrying Your Love ." George Birge is the guy behind the viral hit " Beer Beer, Truck Truck " and he just released his new follow up song " Mind On You ." Noah Kahan is a pop artist who released a new song called " Stick Season ."

Listen to all of Bones current favorites below!