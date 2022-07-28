Eagles hype train is rolling, as national praise piles in at start of camp

The 2022 Philadelphia Eagles hype train has officially left the station and it's not even August yet.

With training camp practice beginning on Wednesday, NFL fans and media got their first look at the new and improved Eagles roster, highlighted by the addition of star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo were live from Eagles camp on Day 1, and raved about the team's improvements, noting heightened expectations.

The two then tweeted a bunch of positive thoughts after practice.

NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci raved about Jalen Hurts, specifically, and the additions to compliment him on offense.

Then, former NFL safety turned ESPN analyst Ryan Clark raved about the Eagles' "stacked" roster.

Madden has rated the 2022 Eagles' roster among the 10 best in the NFL.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about the team's high expectations heading into his second season.

The Eagles have a closed walk through on Thursday, before resuming practice on Friday and Saturday.

