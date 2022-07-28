ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

ODNR: Hiker found dead in Hocking Hills

By Daniel Griffin
 3 days ago

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is investigating after a hiker was found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs Wednesday night.

According to an ODNR spokesperson, the person was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall.

A camper found the person at the bottom of the cliff just before 6 p.m., according to ODNR. Natural Resources officers pronounced the person dead at the scene.

ODNR is continuing to investigate, and there is no other information available at this time.

Identification of the victim will be determined by the Hocking County Coroner’s Office.

