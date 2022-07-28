ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges

By Julia Bingel
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Summit County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Summit County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Promise School#Murder#Violent Crime#W Market Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy