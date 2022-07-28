Can UCF Win AAC Football Championship?

Three areas will help determine UCF’s chances to win the American Athletic Conference.

As Gus Malzahn and his UCF Knights prepare for the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Media Days event, it’s time to begin discussing the early outlook for what the Knights can accomplish this season.

After a 9-4 record in Year 1 under Malzahn, the roster has seen more talent added from the Transfer Portal and the high school ranks. The offensive, defensive and special teams packages are all installed. So that brings up a key question.

Can the Knights win the AAC this season? Here are three areas that the Knights must improve from last season to help make that goal a reality.

Starting Quarterback Making Plays, Earning Respect

After starting 10 games last fall, now sophomore Mikey Keene is in a battle with Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee to be the starting signal caller for the Knights. Who wins the job?

Keene was solid last season, but solid is not likely to win an AAC title. Plumlee is coming off two seasons of playing running back and wide receiver for Ole Miss, so he’s no sure bet either.

The one that wins the job in fall camp will also need to make plays on game day, as well as be a leader. Winning any league championship starts at quarterback even if it is a defensive-minded team.

It’s not about stats necessarily; intangibles matter. Making the clutch pass or calling the proper audible. That’s how a signal caller gains confidence from teammates. UCF is no different. There must be a definitive confidence from everyone inside the locker room that the starting quarterback is the right person for the job.

Big-Play Offense

As for what’s been missing, that would be the big plays. UCF improved down the stretch, especially in the second half of the Gasparilla Bowl against Florida when it gashed Florida’s defense time and time again.

Can that be the norm in 2022?

When UCF was throttling teams in 2017 and 2018, the big passing plays were its calling card. Whether a bomb or short pass, receivers, running backs and tight ends found a way to create chunk-yardage plays.

If UCF is going to knock off Cincinnati and Houston and win the AAC title, those types of big passing plays need to return. That said, look for UCF to utilize an excellent group of running backs to tote the football and create big plays as well.

To win the AAC, the Knights need more 30, 40, and 50-plus yard game-changing plays.

Run defense

This is the old adage and it’s continuing to be true in the current era of college football. When you take away, or at least limit, an opposing team’s rushing attack, the chances of winning goes up considerably.

Looking back at 2021, it’s not a coincidence that the four losses were all games where the UCF run defense was subpar and gave up far too much yardage: Louisville (191), Navy (348), Cincinnati (336), and SMU (241).

UCF lost quality players like linebackers Tatum Bethune and Bryson Armstrong , plus defensive tackle Kalia Davis from last year’s front seven, but there’s ample talent being added to the roster as well.

The addition of edge defender K.D. McDaniel , nose guard Lee Hunter , linebackers Branden Jennings and Jason Johnson , among others, give the Knights top talent to replace the players that moved on from the program.

If UCF can create more havoc and force more teams to throw the football during obvious passing downs, it’s going to provide a much better chance for the Knights to compete for the AAC championship.

