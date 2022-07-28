bonitasprings.floridaweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua Sheffer
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Naples Real Estate Market Shows Some Signs of Cooling OffPSki17Naples, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
$7.3 Million Waterfront Penthouse is the Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of Tampa BayNewswireSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Tides luxury condominiums under construction at Bayfront Naples
Bayfront Naples is growing with the addition of 35 luxury condominium units in two buildings under construction on either side of Third Avenue South at Goodlette-Frank Road, the northern entrance into the longtime mixed-use development in Naples. Instead of retail shops on the first floor, as is the case with...
gulfshorebusiness.com
East Naples property sells for $1.4 million
Applegate Properties LLC purchased 2340 Stanford Court in East Naples from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $1.4 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
gulfshorebusiness.com
August 2022 SWFL commercial projects, leases
OB 4 LLC purchased a 95-acre agricultural property at 28000 Amidship Road and 28100 Jones Loop in Punta Gorda from Franklin L. Sutton, Catherine E. Floyd and John David Manely as co-trustees of the Hannah M. Sutton Declaration of Trust for $2.75 million. Randy Thibaut, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the seller.
globalmunchkins.com
11 of the Best Kid-Friendly Attractions In Fort Myers
Whether you are a local to the Fort Myers area or vacationing here, you need something to do with your kids. Luckily, there are a lot of attractions in Fort Myers, and they are even fun for the grown-ups. There are things to do when it is rainy, hot, or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
New study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop
A new study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop, but what nobody seems to agree on is how much they’ll fall. These days Cape Coral neighborhoods feature lots of construction and lots of for sale signs. Would be home buyers from across the nation snatched...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral water main shutdown impacts more than 1,500 homes, businesses Monday
A water main in part of Cape Coral was shut off for maintenance on Monday morning. According to the City of Cape Coral, the potable water main shutdown at 1634 Country Club Boulevard, between Nicholas Parkway and Veterans Parkway, began on Monday at 9:00 a.m. Below is a map of the affected area.
WINKNEWS.com
At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples
At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
Florida Weekly
Naples property is a finalist in HGTV’s annual house hunt
Known locally as the Pink House, a waterfront home at 1350 Jewel Box Ave. in Naples has been selected as a finalist in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022. The online promotion runs through Aug. 2 at www.HGTV.com and showcases homes for sale in eight categories:. Amazing Kitchens. Beachfront Homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
businessobserverfl.com
Report: Home prices on West Coast of Florida to fall sharply in a recession
Homeowners in Tampa, North Port and Cape Coral might be in trouble. A new study out from Redfin, the Seattle tech real estate brokerage, finds the three cities on Florida’s West Coast are among the localities in the country where housing prices will take the biggest hits if — or when — a recession hits.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Parks & Rec offers free swimming, parking for end of July
Lee County Parks & Recreation will offer free pool admission and free parking on Saturday and Sunday in recognition of National Park and Recreation Month. Parks: Lakes Park, Manatee Park, Hickey Creek Mitigation Park, Caloosahatchee Regional Park, Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve and Caloosahatchee Creeks Preserve. Beach sites: Bonita Beach...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Advocate Radiation Oncology adds Dr. Todd Pezzi to elite team of cancer treatment physicians
Aug. 1, 2022 – Radiation Oncologist Dr. Todd Pezzi has joined Advocate Radiation Oncology. Pezzi will join Dr. Garton at Advocate’s new Naples location. At Advocate Radiation Oncology, Pezzi treats patients for a variety of cancers including breast, prostate, lung, head and neck, skin, gastrointestinal, lymphoma, brain, sarcoma and various benign diseases. Pezzi uses his experience to create individualized patient treatment plans using the most modern radiation techniques and advanced technology, including IMRT/VMAT, SBRT, IGRT, brachytherapy and proton therapy.
WESH
Wild video shows Florida woman nearly bumping into bear while walking dog
NAPLES, Fla. — A Rin doorbell camera caught a Florida woman nearly crossing paths with a bear while walking her dog outside a home in Naples. See the close call in the video above.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pair of stolen Naples vehicles located in Broward County
Investigators say a pair of weekend vehicle thefts in the City of Naples led investigators to Broward County.
Woman touches donuts, punches deputy at Southwest Florida Dunkin Donuts
A woman's been arrested for striking a deputy after causing a scene at a Southwest Florida Dunkin Donuts.
WINKNEWS.com
Funnel cloud spotted in east Lee County Monday
A funnel cloud was seen from Fort Myers Shores, Buckingham, and Alva by multiple WINK News viewers around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Donna Bove McEvoy sent in the picture below. No confirmation on touchdown. Below watch the slideshow of funnel cloud pictures sent in by WINK News viewers taken late Monday...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest paying jobs in Cape Coral that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SWFL gas prices continue plunge below state, national averages
Cape Coral residents awoke Monday to some stations advertising $3.83 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.
phillyvoice.com
As ‘COVID Refugees’ leave Florida, renters could start to see price relief
The U.S. housing market slowdown in 2022 may be chipping away at some of the trends that took hold during the first two years of the pandemic. That could be good news for renters in Florida, who have seen the cost of apartments skyrocket due to migrating remote workers who wanted to set up shop in more appealing locations.
Fort Myers rescue adding 74 kennels to help with growing need for shelter space
The non-profit group Guardians of Florida Animal Rescue is looking to increase its community impact by opening 74 kennels in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Community event to help Charlotte County children who attend Valerie’s House
A community event to help raise money for Charlotte County children who attend Valerie’s House. Valerie’s House services 200 kids and caregivers and now they want to extend. Strutting down the runway, people showed off their passion for fashion at the Charlotte Harbor event and conference center on...
Comments / 0