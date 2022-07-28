ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

The Tides luxury condominiums under construction at Bayfront Naples

Bayfront Naples is growing with the addition of 35 luxury condominium units in two buildings under construction on either side of Third Avenue South at Goodlette-Frank Road, the northern entrance into the longtime mixed-use development in Naples. Instead of retail shops on the first floor, as is the case with...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

East Naples property sells for $1.4 million

Applegate Properties LLC purchased 2340 Stanford Court in East Naples from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $1.4 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

August 2022 SWFL commercial projects, leases

OB 4 LLC purchased a 95-acre agricultural property at 28000 Amidship Road and 28100 Jones Loop in Punta Gorda from Franklin L. Sutton, Catherine E. Floyd and John David Manely as co-trustees of the Hannah M. Sutton Declaration of Trust for $2.75 million. Randy Thibaut, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the seller.
NAPLES, FL
globalmunchkins.com

11 of the Best Kid-Friendly Attractions In Fort Myers

Whether you are a local to the Fort Myers area or vacationing here, you need something to do with your kids. Luckily, there are a lot of attractions in Fort Myers, and they are even fun for the grown-ups. There are things to do when it is rainy, hot, or...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop

A new study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop, but what nobody seems to agree on is how much they’ll fall. These days Cape Coral neighborhoods feature lots of construction and lots of for sale signs. Would be home buyers from across the nation snatched...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples

At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Naples property is a finalist in HGTV’s annual house hunt

Known locally as the Pink House, a waterfront home at 1350 Jewel Box Ave. in Naples has been selected as a finalist in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022. The online promotion runs through Aug. 2 at www.HGTV.com and showcases homes for sale in eight categories:. Amazing Kitchens. Beachfront Homes.
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County Parks & Rec offers free swimming, parking for end of July

Lee County Parks & Recreation will offer free pool admission and free parking on Saturday and Sunday in recognition of National Park and Recreation Month. Parks: Lakes Park, Manatee Park, Hickey Creek Mitigation Park, Caloosahatchee Regional Park, Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve and Caloosahatchee Creeks Preserve. Beach sites: Bonita Beach...
LEE COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Advocate Radiation Oncology adds Dr. Todd Pezzi to elite team of cancer treatment physicians

Aug. 1, 2022 – Radiation Oncologist Dr. Todd Pezzi has joined Advocate Radiation Oncology. Pezzi will join Dr. Garton at Advocate’s new Naples location. At Advocate Radiation Oncology, Pezzi treats patients for a variety of cancers including breast, prostate, lung, head and neck, skin, gastrointestinal, lymphoma, brain, sarcoma and various benign diseases. Pezzi uses his experience to create individualized patient treatment plans using the most modern radiation techniques and advanced technology, including IMRT/VMAT, SBRT, IGRT, brachytherapy and proton therapy.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Funnel cloud spotted in east Lee County Monday

A funnel cloud was seen from Fort Myers Shores, Buckingham, and Alva by multiple WINK News viewers around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Donna Bove McEvoy sent in the picture below. No confirmation on touchdown. Below watch the slideshow of funnel cloud pictures sent in by WINK News viewers taken late Monday...
LEE COUNTY, FL

