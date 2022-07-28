Boston Police investigating early morning stabbing that left one person hospitalized
BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating an early morning stabbing on George Street in Roxbury.
According to police, officers responded to the area just after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of an adult male suffering from stab wounds.
When officers arrived they located the victim and transported him to a local area hospital with unknown conditions.
No information on the suspect or cause of the stabbing.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
