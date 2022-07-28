ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas listed among least-safest states during COVID-19

By Jacob Smith
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uazl5_0gw1q2ZC00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — States continue to overcome new variants and keep everyone safe two years into the pandemic. Nearly all restrictions have been dropped and many are vaccinated and boosted as the percentage of those vaccinated sits at 67%.

However, some states are safer than others based on how well they have kept the pandemic under control and how much they are vaccinated. In a new study conducted by WalletHub, Arkansas sat at the bottom of that list.

Can at-home COVID tests detect BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants?

In order to find out the safest states, the personal-finance website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics, including the level of COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations, and death as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

Arkansas landed at No. 48 on the list with other southern states Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee rounding out the bottom.

Maine came out on top as the safest state during COVID-19, followed by Rhode Island, North Carolina, Connecticut, and Vermont in the top five.

To view the study’s full findings, visit WalletHub’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 2

C26 Main
3d ago

Well, I think you all need to stay away. To many people coming here be safe and go home.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
State
Vermont State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern States#Covid 19#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy