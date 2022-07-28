ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrowing video shows ‘unprovoked’ attack on e-bike rider in Queens

 3 days ago

Shocking video shows a trio of bike thieves yanking a rider to the ground in Queens — hitting him in the head with a bottle in an “unprovoked” attack before running off with his e-bike, according to cops.

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the 23-year-old victim getting pounced on as he backs up his e-bike outside a bodega in Astoria at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The lead attacker yanks him off the bike, falling with him to the ground and sending the rider’s helmet tumbling across the sidewalk.

Surveillance footage caught two of the trio hitting the victim in the head, one with a bottle, after he was yanked to the ground outside a bodega.
NYPD
The 23-year-old victim was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital in Astoria for cuts to his head, police said.
NYPD

A sidekick then comes up and starts hitting the downed victim in the head with an unknown object — while a third thug joins the attack, hitting him in the head with a bottle, according to cops.

Once the victim scrambles to his feet and flees, the initial attacker — wearing a white T-shirt and with another shirt wrapped around his neck — picks up his e-bike and runs off with it.

The second attacker, wearing a blue baseball hat and a black T-shirt, runs after him with the bike, while the third — clad in a black balaclava — slowly walks off in the opposite direction.

Police are still looking for the trio, all thought to be in their late teens or early 20s, for the attack in Astoria on Tuesday night.
NYPD
The second attacker hit the victim in the head with an unknown object before running off with the stolen e-bike, cops said.
NYPD
The third attacker, wearing a balaclava despite the heat, hit the victim in the head with a bottle, cops said.
NYPD

The victim was treated at the nearby Mount Sinai Hospital for cuts to his head, police said.

Officers are still hunting the trio, thought to be in their late teens or early 20s, the NYPD said. The attack on 14 Street and 30th Road appeared to be “unprovoked,” the force said.

