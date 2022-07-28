Canadian Pacific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) _ Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $599.5 million.

The Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

