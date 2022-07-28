Wingstop: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) _ Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $13.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Addison, Texas-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $83.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.8 million.

Wingstop expects full-year earnings to be $1.55 to $1.57 per share.

