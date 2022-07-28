Integer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $20.8 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The medical device outsource manufacturer posted revenue of $350.1 million in the period.

Integer expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.37 billion to $1.4 billion.

