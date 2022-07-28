Carpenter: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $563.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $49.1 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.84 billion.

