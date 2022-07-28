PG&E: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) on Thursday reported profit of $360 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The utility holding company posted revenue of $5.12 billion in the period.

PG&E expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.07 to $1.13 per share.

