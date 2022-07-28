First Mid-Illinois: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) _ First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $17.8 million.

The Mattoon, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 90 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $69.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $65.4 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.6 million.

