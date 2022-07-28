Royal Caribbean: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Thursday reported a loss of $521.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $2.05. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.23 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Royal Caribbean expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 25 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.47.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCL