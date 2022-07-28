Peabody Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $409.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $2.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, came to $2.67 per share.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period.

Peabody Energy shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined 16%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTU