FS Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) _ FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6.7 million.

The bank, based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, said it had earnings of 83 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $31.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

