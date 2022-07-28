Silicom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) _ Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Thursday reported net income of $4.5 million in its second quarter.

The Kfar-Sava, Israel-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The provider of servers and network computing appliances posted revenue of $34.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Silicom said it expects revenue in the range of $38 million to $40 million.

