Haines City, FL

Haines City High School full; new students must enroll elsewhere

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Parents and guardians looking to enroll students at Haines City High School will need to make alternate arrangements.

On Friday, just weeks before the first day of school, Polk County Public Schools sent a letter to parents, saying the school had reached maximum capacity and was no longer able to accept more students for the upcoming year.

Students who did not enroll in time are given the option to attend Ridge Community High, which is about six miles away.

Parents and guardians can also request a “transfer for a student to another traditional high school in the district, which will “be reviewed by the Pupil Accounting Department,” the letter said. Families that select the second option won’t be able to use buses for transportation and would have to drive their student to school, the letter said.

