Alnylam: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $277.4 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.29 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.62 per share.

The RNA interference drug developer posted revenue of $224.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $258.7 million.

Alnylam shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 20% in the last 12 months.

