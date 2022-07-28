ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

WGAL looks back at the unsolved murder of Lancaster businessman Juan Lopez

WGAL
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wgal.com

Comments / 5

letsgobrandon
3d ago

How sad... hope they are eventually caught and punished... karma and God will get them either way tho😉

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Wgal#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy